 Macron Begins 4-Day India Visit, Rafale Deal & AI Cooperation To Deepen India-France Strategic Ties
French President Emmanuel Macron began a four-day India visit aimed at strengthening defence, AI and Indo-Pacific cooperation. Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi may include a 114-Rafale jet deal and new technology partnerships. Several agreements are expected to boost trade, innovation and long-term strategic ties.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron began a four-day India visit aimed at strengthening defence, AI and Indo-Pacific cooperation. |

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai for a four-day state visit to India, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron. The visit is expected to give a strong push to India-France relations in defence, artificial intelligence, trade and Indo-Pacific security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold detailed talks with President Macron. Both leaders aim to expand cooperation and build new industrial and technology partnerships.

Strategic Partnership Set to Grow

India and France are planning to deepen ties in defence manufacturing, advanced technology and strong supply chains. Meetings are scheduled in Mumbai, where both sides are expected to sign nearly a dozen agreements.

These agreements may cover defence deals, trade growth, healthcare, skill development and supply chain cooperation. Leaders will also jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. This programme will focus on startups, research, digital technology and new-age industries.

Rafale Deal and Defence Focus

Defence remains the backbone of the partnership. France has already supplied Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines to India.

Reports suggest India may buy 114 more Rafale jets through a government-to-government deal. Under the proposal, 18 aircraft could be delivered directly from France, while 96 may be built in India under the Make in India programme.

If finalised, this deal could boost local manufacturing, create jobs and strengthen India’s air power. Both sides will also review progress under the India-France Annual Defence Dialogue 2026 and discuss renewing the defence cooperation agreement for another 10 years.

Indo-Pacific and Emerging Technologies

Beyond defence, the leaders will discuss global issues such as the Indo-Pacific region, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza.

India and France are working closely in maritime and air security. Cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals and clean energy is also expected to grow, helping both countries reduce supply risks and build stronger technology systems.

President Macron was welcomed at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders.

