 Tata Group’s N Chandrasekaran Outlines 2026 Priorities, Focuses On Execution And Bold Innovation
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has outlined the conglomerate’s 2026 priorities, stressing execution, collaboration and bold innovation, alongside a focus on AI, advanced manufacturing, sustainability and resilience amid global uncertainty.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran | ANI

New Delhi, Dec 31: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday outlined the conglomerate's strategic priorities for 2026, emphasising execution, teamwork, and bold innovation as key drivers amid global uncertainty.

Focus on execution, collaboration and calculated risk-taking
In his year-end message to staff, Chandrasekaran highlighted that companies that deliver on commitments, foster collaboration across teams, and take calculated risks will be best positioned to navigate volatility and create long-term stability.

AI, advanced manufacturing and future-ready talent on agenda
The group plans to accelerate AI and data initiatives, expand advanced manufacturing, and strengthen future-ready talent skilled in emerging technologies.

Sustainability initiatives to continue scaling
Sustainability remains a priority, with initiatives like green steel production and electric mobility continuing to scale.

Resilience highlighted amid rising global risks
He also underscored the importance of resilience, citing cybersecurity, operational, and geopolitical risks, and highlighted programmes like the Tata Transformation Prize, which support Indian scientists in sustainability, health, and food security.

Turning uncertainty into opportunity
The group's 2026 strategy aims to convert uncertainty into opportunity, drive innovation, and strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing and technology hub.

2025 described as a challenging and unpredictable year
Describing 2025 as a "humbling year" with "unrelenting unpredictability", he said the year was full of difficult moments. He went on to recall the devastating crash of Air India 171 flight in Ahmedabad that affected "us all".

Global and India outlook remains cautiously positive
"On a positive note, global growth has held steadier than expected amid rampant volatility," he said.
"India's economic growth continues to stand out, underscoring that it is on the path to become the world's third largest economy this decade."

Geopolitical tensions and rapid tech change pose challenges
While there was progress, heightened geopolitical tensions created more operational challenges, while technology advanced faster than regulators could keep up with.

Long-term optimism for Tata Group and India
"For India and for the Tata Group, this era of uncertainty carries with it big strategic opportunities. Realignments create openings for youthful, dynamic economies like ours. For our group, the coming years can be the most successful in our long history," he said.

