 Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar Weakness
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrice Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar Weakness

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar Weakness

The domestic gold prices witnessed one of their sharpest intraday falls, by nearly Rs 5,000 per 10 grams on Friday to hit the day's low of Rs 1,21,895, but gained later in the day. The yellow metal prices mirrored the softer trend in international markets, where they were down by $127 per troy ounce, as traders reacted to fading expectations of a near-term US Federal Reserve rate cut.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) surged by Rs 4,694 over the week, supported by safe haven buying and decline in dollar, but fell from weekly high on Friday after the end of US government shutdown. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold closed the week at Rs 1,24,794 down from Rs 1,20,100 last week, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The domestic gold prices witnessed one of its sharpest intraday falls, by nearly Rs 5,000 per 10 gram on Friday to hit the day's low of Rs 1,21,895, but gained later in the day. The yellow metal prices mirrored the softer trend in international markets where they were down by $127 per troy ounce, as traders reacted to fading expectations of a near-term US Federal Reserve rate cut. International bullion remained around $4,000 for the week, after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks fading hopes of rate cuts.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Market expectations for another cut in December slipped from around 90 per cent to near 60 per cent, pressuring bullion, while the dollar index held close to 100 and USD-INR climbed toward 89. Analysts said that precious metals were poised for their strongest weekly performance in a month, driven by uncertainty from missing US economic data, which has increased safe-haven demand.

The yellow metal however declined on Friday after the end of the US government shutdown, which in turn faded concerns about economic disruption. Analysts said that gold has support at Rs 1,25,750-1,24,980 zones while resistance at Rs 1,27,750-1,28,400. Silver has support at Rs 1,60,950-1,59,400 while resistance at Rs 1,63,850-1,64,900. They forecast the current softness in bullion to continue in the near term, until there is a renewed surge in safe haven buying or a clear shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy tone.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road
Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road
Shraddha Kapoor, Orry & Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime Branch To Summon Actors: Report
Shraddha Kapoor, Orry & Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime Branch To Summon Actors: Report
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar At Mobile Shop In Faridabad
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar At Mobile Shop In Faridabad
'No Sorrow In Defeat...': RJD's First Reaction After Massive Poll Defeat In Bihar Elections
'No Sorrow In Defeat...': RJD's First Reaction After Massive Poll Defeat In Bihar Elections

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore

Gujarat's Handloom & Handicraft Sector Reports Strong Revival, Recording Sales Worth ₹17.5 Crore

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar...

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges By ₹4,694 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & Dollar...

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...

ED Arrests Ocean Seven Buildtech's Managing Director After Conducting Searches At Nine Locations...

Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part...

Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part...

World-Famous Diamonds From Panna, Madhya Pradesh, Awarded The Prestigious Geographical Indication...

World-Famous Diamonds From Panna, Madhya Pradesh, Awarded The Prestigious Geographical Indication...