 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 15, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,775 - Rs 5,825

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000

Toor Karnataka Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,200

Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,800

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 8,700 - Rs 9,000

Raida Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500

Soyabean Best Rs 4,500 - Rs 4,700

Gold (24K) Rs 123,530 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 180,000 (per kg)

