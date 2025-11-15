Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 15, Saturday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,775 - Rs 5,825
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000
Toor Karnataka Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,200
Toor Nimari Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,800
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 8,700 - Rs 9,000
Raida Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500
Soyabean Best Rs 4,500 - Rs 4,700
Gold (24K) Rs 123,530 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 180,000 (per kg)