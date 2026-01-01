 Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) secured a Rs 719 crore order for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra, from its urban infrastructure business. MD & CEO Manish Mohnot highlighted the win strengthens KPIL's position in the growing urban transportation EPC sector. The company specialises in diverse infrastructure verticals and executes projects across over 30 countries.

Thursday, January 01, 2026
New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 719 crore. The order was bagged by the urban infrastructure business, for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra, the company said in an exchange filing.

KPIL said it has secured new orders/notification of awards of approximately Rs 719 crore. "We are delighted with the new order win in our urban infrastructure business. The elevated metro rail order in Thane has strengthened our presence in the growing urban transportation EPC business...," KPIL MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

