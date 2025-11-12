Thane News: 900-Bed State-of-the-Art District Hospital Nears Completion; To Serve Patients Across Maharashtra And Gujarat

900-Bed State-of-the-Art District Hospital Nears Completion; To Serve Patients Across Maharashtra And Gujarat |

The 900-bed Thane District Government Hospital, a landmark public healthcare project, is nearing completion and will soon open its doors to citizens. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar inspected the construction site and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

During the inspection, Minister Abitkar described the project as a “dream initiative” of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, adding that it will benefit patients not only from Thane, Raigad, and Palghar but also neighbouring districts of Gujarat. He said the facility would be among the largest and most advanced government hospitals in Maharashtra.

Nursing Colleges and Future Medical College Planned

Minister Abitkar announced that ANM, GNM, and B.Sc. Nursing colleges will soon be established on the hospital premises. Plans are also underway to set up a medical college at a later stage, further enhancing the region’s healthcare and education ecosystem.

Hospital Nears Completion

Spread across 92,539 sq. metres, the hospital is 87% complete, with the remaining work progressing on a war footing. Minister Abitkar personally inspected key facilities, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Accident and Emergency Unit, MRI, Sonography, CT Scan, X-ray, Mammography, Maternity Ward, Modular Operation Theatres, Helipad, Parking Building, and Nursing Training and Hostel Blocks.

Facilities at a Glance

The Thane District Hospital complex comprises:

500-bed General District Hospital

200-bed Women and Child Hospital

200-bed Super-speciality Referral Hospital

Nursing Training Centre and Hostel

Multi-storey Parking Building

The hospital will feature advanced ICUs, NICUs, SNCUs, TCUs, and NRCs, along with dedicated wards for blood disorders, mental health, and other specialised treatments. These facilities aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to underprivileged communities.

Super-Speciality Services Under One Roof

The 200-bed super-speciality block will offer advanced care in cardiology (with cath lab), neurology, oncology and onco-surgery, nephrology and dialysis, and pediatric dialysis. It will also house MRI, CT Scan, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy units integrating cutting-edge medical care within a single complex.

Crucial Role in Emergency and Trauma Care

Given Thane’s strategic location near Mumbai and proximity to major highways such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Agra, Mumbai–Goa, and Samruddhi Expressway, the hospital will play a key role in providing emergency and trauma care for accident victims from across the region.

Government Push for Early Completion

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Public Works Department (PWD), MSEDCL, and Health Department to work in close coordination and ensure the hospital becomes operational at the earliest.