 'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls

'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the Mahayuti after 68 candidates won unopposed in Maharashtra civic polls, calling it a blow to democracy. She accused the NDA of misusing agencies like ED and CBI, bribing candidates to withdraw, and questioned the Election Commission’s inaction.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday, January 3, launched a sharp attack on the Mahayuti after 68 of its candidates were declared elected unopposed ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15, calling it the worst 'example of democracy'.

She alleged that on this, the Election Commission is sitting blind and there is no action on the unopposed winning of candidates. "Are they trying to change the constitution indirectly?" she questioned.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...
article-image

Describing the situation as a “serious blow to democracy,” the MP alleged that either the NDA threatens with the name of ED, CBI, or when such pressure did not work, attempts are being made to bribe candidates and persuade them to withdraw from the contest.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Sena UBT MP said, "This is the worst example of democracy, how the basic right of voters, of who their candidate will be, is being curbed... Either they (NDA) threaten with the name of ED, CBI, or if they have a clean slate, they try to bribe them (candidates) and ask for withdrawal."

FPJ Shorts
NTA JEE Main 2026: Deadline For Photo Verification Certificate Submission Extended Till January 15; Details Here
NTA JEE Main 2026: Deadline For Photo Verification Certificate Submission Extended Till January 15; Details Here
'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls
'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls
US Strikes Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro Captured; All You Need To Know About His Net Worth
US Strikes Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro Captured; All You Need To Know About His Net Worth
Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers
Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers

Her statement comes as the BJP and its Mahayuti allies won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls. This includes 44 from the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead...
article-image

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Pune's ward number 35 were elected unopposed after their opponents withdrew their nomination forms. The two were elected from the ward between 2017 and 2022.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure was two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After...

'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After...

Viral: Mumbaikars Terrified After Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger, Banana Dipped In Chai & Weird...

Viral: Mumbaikars Terrified After Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger, Banana Dipped In Chai & Weird...

Thane Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: ₹2.75 Crore Worth Of Liquor, Drugs, Cash Seized In 17...

Thane Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: ₹2.75 Crore Worth Of Liquor, Drugs, Cash Seized In 17...

Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations

Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations