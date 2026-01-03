'EC Turning Blind Eye': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Voters' Rights Being Curbed After 68 Mahayuti Candidates Win Unopposed Ahead Of Maha Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday, January 3, launched a sharp attack on the Mahayuti after 68 of its candidates were declared elected unopposed ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15, calling it the worst 'example of democracy'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She alleged that on this, the Election Commission is sitting blind and there is no action on the unopposed winning of candidates. "Are they trying to change the constitution indirectly?" she questioned.

Describing the situation as a “serious blow to democracy,” the MP alleged that either the NDA threatens with the name of ED, CBI, or when such pressure did not work, attempts are being made to bribe candidates and persuade them to withdraw from the contest.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Sena UBT MP said, "This is the worst example of democracy, how the basic right of voters, of who their candidate will be, is being curbed... Either they (NDA) threaten with the name of ED, CBI, or if they have a clean slate, they try to bribe them (candidates) and ask for withdrawal."

Her statement comes as the BJP and its Mahayuti allies won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls. This includes 44 from the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Pune's ward number 35 were elected unopposed after their opponents withdrew their nomination forms. The two were elected from the ward between 2017 and 2022.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure was two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/