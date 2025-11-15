Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part Of Expansion Plan

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty company Anant Raj Ltd will invest Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to set up data centres as part of its expansion plan.In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said that its subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL) has entered into an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for building new data centre facilities along with IT Park in Andhra Pradesh and to make investment for development of data centre and cloud services.

The MoU intends to support the establishment of a data centre-IT park in the state in a time-bound manner."ARCPL will make a direct investment of approximately Rs 4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases," Anant Raj said.The agreement provides for ARCPL's phased investment of about Rs 4,500 crore for the development of a data centre-IT park.The investment is expected to create around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB)will facilitate necessary support for the implementation of the project, including coordination and engagement with the central government.APEDB's role would be limited to facilitating and promoting investments into the state.The MoU was signed on Friday in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Andhra Pradesh government.

The proposed investment and expansion are over and above the company's existing 307 MW of data centre capacity currently under development.Anant Raj Ltd operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and aims to expand total capacity to 307 MW by 2031-32 across Manesar, Panchkula, and Rai in Haryana.

In June 2024, Anant Raj partnered with Orange Business, the French IT and telecom services provider, to deliver managed cloud services in India.The company said it remains on track to achieve an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by FY28. Established in 1969, Anant Raj has delivered 9.96 million square feet of residential and commercial projects and holds nearly 320 acres of debt-free land in Delhi-NCR.For the first half of FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,223.20 crore and profit of tax of Rs 264.08 crore.

