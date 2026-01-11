 Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood
Indian stock markets may stay volatile next week due to Q3 earnings, inflation data and US tariff uncertainty. IT majors will announce their results, while key economic numbers will show how the economy is doing. Global trade worries and weak foreign fund flows are also affecting investor confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
File Photo | Indian stock markets may stay volatile next week due to Q3 earnings, inflation data and US tariff uncertainty.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended last week on a weak note, with the Sensex and Nifty falling for five days in a row. Investors were cautious due to heavy selling by foreign investors and worries ahead of company results. Now, the coming week is expected to remain volatile as many important events are lined up.

Q3 earnings season begins

The biggest focus next week will be on the December quarter (Q3) results. Some of India’s top IT companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra will announce their earnings.

These results will give a clear picture of how the IT sector is doing in a tough global environment. Since IT stocks have a big weight in the market, their numbers can strongly move the Sensex and Nifty.

Key inflation and economic data to be released

Several important economic reports will also come out next week. These include CPI inflation, WPI inflation, trade balance and foreign exchange reserves.

These numbers will show how strong India’s economy is and whether price pressure is rising or falling. Inflation data is very important because it affects interest rate decisions by the Reserve Bank of India.

US tariff worries add global pressure

Global factors will also influence Indian markets. The US Supreme Court will hear cases related to former President Donald Trump’s global tariff plans. Any big decision or surprise could move global markets and affect India as well.

Investors are worried because higher tariffs can hurt world trade and slow down economic growth.

Technical levels to watch

Market experts say that 25,800 is a major resistance level for the Nifty. If it moves higher, the next targets are 25,940 and 26,000. On the downside, support is seen at 25,600 and 25,450.

If Nifty falls below 25,300, selling pressure may increase further.

Experts also note that Nifty has closed below a key level, which shows short-term weakness in the market.

