 Hindustan Copper Shares Extend Winning Streak For Eighth Straight Session, Market Value Climbs Back Close To ₹50,000 Cr
Hindustan Copper shares rose for the eighth straight session on December 30, gaining nearly 7 percent in early trade. Strong global copper prices pushed the stock to fresh highs, lifting its market capitalisation close to Rs 50,000 crore. The stock is up nearly 110 percent in 2025.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Mumbai: Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. continued their strong upward move for the eighth session in a row on Tuesday, December 30. The stock rose nearly 7 percent in early trade, extending the sharp gains seen over the past week and keeping investor interest firmly intact.

The rally comes after a massive jump on Monday, when the stock surged 15 percent in a single session.

Stock hits record highs

On Monday, Hindustan Copper touched a fresh all-time high of Rs 545.95, marking its biggest single-day rise since April 2010. The sharp move was mainly driven by rising copper prices in the global market, which have boosted sentiment around metal stocks.

The continued rise has made Hindustan Copper one of the best-performing stocks in recent sessions.

Global copper prices support gains

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are currently hovering close to $13,000 per tonne, after hitting record levels. The strong rally in copper prices has been supported by tight global supply, encouraging US economic data, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, and a weaker US dollar.

A softer dollar usually helps commodity prices, as it makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies, leading to higher demand.

Indian markets follow global cues

Following global trends, copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India also touched a fresh record high. This further supported buying interest in Hindustan Copper shares, which closely track movements in copper prices.

Market capitalisation nears Rs 50,000 crore

At its intraday high on Tuesday, Hindustan Copper shares had risen nearly 40 percent over the last eight sessions. This sharp rally pushed the company’s market capitalisation close to Rs 50,000 crore, highlighting the strong momentum in the stock.

By mid-session, nearly 7 crore shares had already changed hands, indicating heavy trading activity.

Shareholding details

As of the end of the September 2025 quarter, the Government of India held a 66.14 percent stake in the PSU. Retail investors owned about 14.5 percent, spread across more than 6.3 lakh shareholders. Mutual fund holdings remained negligible, while LIC held over 4 percent, a stake now worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading 5.64 percent higher at Rs 514.95. Hindustan Copper shares are up nearly 110 percent so far in 2025.

