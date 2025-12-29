Hindustan Copper Hits Fresh Record High, Strong Global Copper Prices Drive Nearly 50 percent Rally

Hindustan Copper shares hit record highs after rising nearly 50 percent in seven sessions. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Copper shares continued their impressive rise, extending their winning streak to seven straight trading sessions. On Monday, December 29, the stock touched a fresh all time high of Rs 545.95 on the National Stock Exchange. Over the past seven sessions, the stock has jumped by more than 48 percent, showing strong confidence among investors.

Copper Prices Fuel the Rally

The sharp rise in Hindustan Copper shares is closely linked to record-breaking copper prices in both domestic and global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper futures for December delivery surged nearly 9 percent to hit a new high of Rs 1,372.60 per kilogram. Globally, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed almost 7 percent to reach an all time high of USD 12,960 per tonne.

So far this year, copper prices have risen by over 50 percent, marking their strongest annual performance since 2009. This rally is being driven by growing demand from technology-related industries and clean energy projects, along with concerns over possible trade tariffs.

Supply Issues Tighten the Market

Market experts say copper prices are likely to stay strong due to supply problems in major producing countries. Production has been affected in regions such as Chile and Indonesia because of environmental challenges and operational disruptions. These issues have reduced global supply and pushed prices higher.

According to a report by global investment bank JPMorgan, copper prices may rise to USD 12,500 per tonne in the second half of 2026 and average over USD 12,000 per tonne for the full year. The bank highlighted that serious supply disruptions, including a major accident at Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, have tightened the market significantly.

China and Global Demand Add Strength

JPMorgan also pointed out that China’s demand could further support copper prices. Unlike earlier rallies, where Chinese demand weakened, the current situation appears different, with stronger demand expected to continue. At the same time, uncertainty around possible US tariffs has kept copper prices elevated.

Strong Financial Performance Boosts Confidence

Adding to the positive outlook, Hindustan Copper recently reported strong financial results. The company posted an 81 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 183.79 crore in the September quarter, while revenue grew nearly 39 percent to Rs 718.04 crore. These results further strengthened investor interest in the stock.