Six Defence Stocks Roar In A Weak Market, Shares Jump Up To 9% On Orders & Growth Hopes

Defence Stocks Shine Despite Market Selling.

Mumbai: Even as the Indian stock market saw heavy selling on Friday, defence sector stocks stood out with strong gains. While broader indices remained under pressure, the Nifty Defence index rose by over 1 percent, supported by sharp buying in several defence companies.

Investors showed strong interest in defence stocks, pushing some shares up by as much as 9 percent. Corporate announcements, new orders, and expectations of strong future growth are seen as the key reasons behind this rally.

Which Defence Stocks Gained Today?

On Friday, shares of MTAR Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, and Data Patterns rose between 2 percent and 9 percent.

Other defence-related stocks also moved higher. Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and BEML recorded gains of around 1 percent, showing overall strength in the sector.

MTAR Technologies Hits Fresh 52-Week High

MTAR Technologies was the top performer among defence stocks. Its shares jumped nearly 9 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,742 on the BSE. The market expects better performance from the company in the second half of the financial year.

Over the past one week, MTAR Technologies shares have risen by more than 15 percent. In the last four months, the stock has delivered a strong return of around 94 percent, reflecting growing investor confidence.

New Orders Boost BEL and Other Stocks

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) also gained after the company received a new order worth Rs 586 crore on Thursday. The order is related to drone detection and jamming systems, an important area in modern defence technology. This positive development supported BEL’s stock price.

In another update, Astrum Microwave Products received a fresh order worth Rs 275.27 crore, adding to the positive sentiment across the defence sector.

Big Submarine Deal Lifts Shipbuilding Stocks

According to media reports, contracts for six submarines may be signed by March 2026. The total value of this project is estimated at around Rs 72,000 crore. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is expected to play a key role in this large defence project.

The possibility of this major deal has increased investor interest in shipbuilding companies, helping push their shares higher.

Overall, defence stocks remained strong despite weakness in the broader market, supported by order wins, long-term growth visibility, and government focus on defence manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.