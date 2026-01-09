 Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 8% To ₹12.46 After AGR Dues Frozen Till 2025, Indus Towers Rallies 5% To 52-Week High On Relief Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 8% To ₹12.46 After AGR Dues Frozen Till 2025, Indus Towers Rallies 5% To 52-Week High On Relief Impact

Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 8% To ₹12.46 After AGR Dues Frozen Till 2025, Indus Towers Rallies 5% To 52-Week High On Relief Impact

Vodafone Idea shares jumped over 8 percent after the government froze and restructured its AGR dues over 16 years, easing financial pressure. The positive development also boosted Indus Towers, a key partner, as improved stability at Vi supports better payments and network growth.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) jumped sharply on Friday, January 9, rising more than 8 percent in early trade. | File Photo

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) jumped sharply on Friday, January 9, rising more than 8 percent in early trade. The stock touched a high of Rs 12.46 on the NSE after the company announced a major relief from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) related to its long-pending AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea has been under financial stress for years due to heavy dues linked to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The latest decision by the government brings much-needed breathing space to the struggling telecom company.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Gets AGR Relief, Dues To Be Repaid In Instalments Till 2041
article-image

What the AGR Relief Means for Vodafone Idea?

Vodafone Idea said that its AGR dues-including principal, interest, and penalties for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19-will now be frozen as of December 31, 2025. This means the total amount will not increase further after that date.

FPJ Shorts
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW

More importantly, the payment of these dues has been spread out over 16 years, making it much easier for the company to manage its cash flow. From March 2026 to March 2031, Vodafone Idea will pay a maximum of Rs 124 crore every year. After that, from March 2032 to March 2035, the annual payment will be reduced to Rs 100 crore.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Receives GST Penalty Order Of ₹637.91 Crore, To Take Legal Action
article-image

The remaining dues will be paid in equal yearly instalments between March 2036 and March 2041. The DoT will also set up a committee to reassess the AGR amount. Whatever amount the committee finalises will be repaid during the last six years of the payment period.

Indus Towers Shares Rise Alongside

The positive news for Vodafone Idea also lifted shares of Indus Towers. The stock rose over 5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 454.95. Indus Towers is one of the largest telecom tower companies in India and counts Vodafone Idea as a key customer.

Vodafone Idea rents thousands of towers from Indus Towers to run its mobile network. When Vodafone Idea’s financial position improves, it reduces the risk of delayed payments and supports network expansion. This directly benefits Indus Towers’ business and future revenue visibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'14% Of Affluent Indian Households Have Zero Savings': Saurabh Mukherjea

'14% Of Affluent Indian Households Have Zero Savings': Saurabh Mukherjea

SEBI Overhauls 30-Year-Old Stockbroker Rules With New 2026 Regulations For Easier Compliance

SEBI Overhauls 30-Year-Old Stockbroker Rules With New 2026 Regulations For Easier Compliance

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Says India-US Trade Deal Stalled As PM Modi Did Not Call...

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Says India-US Trade Deal Stalled As PM Modi Did Not Call...

SIP Inflows Hit Record ₹31,002 Crore, Equity MFs See ₹28,054 Crore Despite Overall Outflows

SIP Inflows Hit Record ₹31,002 Crore, Equity MFs See ₹28,054 Crore Despite Overall Outflows

UpGrad Ditches Unacademy Deal As Valuation Crashes 91% To $290 Million From $3.4 Billion Peak

UpGrad Ditches Unacademy Deal As Valuation Crashes 91% To $290 Million From $3.4 Billion Peak