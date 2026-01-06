 Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower

Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower

Indian stock markets opened slightly lower as oil and gas stocks declined. Sensex and Nifty slipped amid global concerns and possible US tariffs. Asian markets were mixed, while domestic investors supported equities despite cautious sentiment.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets opened slightly lower as oil and gas stocks declined. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a weak note on Tuesday. Both Sensex and Nifty posted mild losses in early trade. The fall was mainly due to selling pressure in oil and gas stocks. Investors remained cautious despite positive signals from company earnings.

At around 11:06 am, the Sensex was down by 232 points (0.27 percent) at 85,206. The Nifty 50 slipped 30 points (0.17 percent) to 26,219.

Broader Markets Also Under Pressure

The broader market moved almost in line with the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.08 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.02 percent. This shows that selling was spread across the market, not limited to large companies.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower
Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower
Video: 'Kabar Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam
Video: 'Kabar Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam
'Nyaya Setu' Launched By Indian Govt On WhatsApp: Legal Aid 'Tele-Law' Now A Message Away; Know What It Is & How To Use
'Nyaya Setu' Launched By Indian Govt On WhatsApp: Legal Aid 'Tele-Law' Now A Message Away; Know What It Is & How To Use
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway

Oil, Gas and Global Worries

Oil and gas stocks were among the top losers. Concerns over possible additional tariffs by the United States added pressure on the market. These worries reduced investor confidence, even though strong corporate updates had raised hopes of better quarterly results.

Market experts said Nifty has support between 26,100–26,150, while resistance is seen at 26,400–26,450.

Global Markets Mixed

US markets closed higher overnight. Investors there ignored the Venezuela crisis and focused on falling crude oil prices. Analysts believe increased oil supply from Venezuela could help markets in the medium to long term. However, they warned that geopolitical risks remain and advised investors to keep some cash ready.

Read Also
Sensex Falls 322 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,300 After Volatile Session As IT & Oil Stocks Drag...
article-image

In Asia, markets were mixed. China, Japan, and Hong Kong traded higher, while South Korea’s Kospi fell sharply by nearly 4 percent.

Banking and Investment Activity

Banking stocks showed strength due to rising loan demand, although banks still face challenges in collecting deposits.

On January 5, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 36 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,764 crore, supporting the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower

Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower

China Tightens Tax Net On Online Sellers To Boost Revenue Amid Economic Slowdown

China Tightens Tax Net On Online Sellers To Boost Revenue Amid Economic Slowdown

Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And...

Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And...

Copper Futures Rise Over 1 Per Cent To ₹1,306.45 Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Supply Concerns

Copper Futures Rise Over 1 Per Cent To ₹1,306.45 Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Supply Concerns

Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low

Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low