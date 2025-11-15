 Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Lays The Foundation Stone For Three Raymond Group Projects Worth ₹1,201 Crore
The Raymond Group is a diversified group.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for three Raymond Group projects worth Rs 1,201 crore on the final day of the 30th CII Partnership Summit here.The three projects are a silver scrap apparel manufacturing park and two units -- JK Maini Global Aerospace Ltd and JK Maini Global Precision Ltd.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation for Raymond Group projects," said an official press release.Raymond Group is setting up the silver scrap apparel manufacturing park at Rapthadu in Anantapur district at an outlay of Rs 497 crore.

It is also setting up a Rs 441-crore auto components manufacturing plant at Gudipalli in Anantapur district and a Rs 262-crore aerospace components manufacturing unit at Tekulodu in the same Rayalaseema district.Through these three projects, the Raymond Group is expected to generate 6,500 direct and indirect jobs, the press release added.

