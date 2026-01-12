HCL Technologies Logs ₹4,082 Crore Q3 Profit As Revenue Climbs, Absorbs ₹956 Crore Labour Cost Hit

HCL Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082 crore in Q3 FY26. | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

Noida: HCL Technologies’ December quarter results showed steady operational momentum but were weighed down by a one-time cost. The company continues to expand its global offerings while managing headwinds from regulatory changes and employee-related provisions.

Net profit softens in Q3

HCL Technologies posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082 crore for Q3 FY26, a mild dip from Rs 4,236 crore in the previous quarter. Sequentially, revenue grew by 6% to Rs 33,872 crore. Profit before tax was Rs 5,509 crore, down from Rs 5,702 crore in Q2, largely due to a Rs 956 crore one-time employee cost linked to India’s New Labour Codes.

Services and software drive topline

The company saw strong growth across key business units. IT and Business Services contributed Rs 24,504 crore, Engineering and R&D Services Rs 5,676 crore, and HCL Software Rs 3,692 crore. Notably, HCL Software jumped nearly 31 percent sequentially from Q2, helping boost overall Q3 revenue.

New codes inflate expenses

A Rs 956 crore charge related to the implementation of India’s labour law overhaul was recognised this quarter. Management flagged it as a one-time provision under accounting norms, which temporarily impacted profit margins. Employee benefit expenses alone rose to Rs 18,867 crore in Q3 from Rs 18,301 crore in Q2.

Strategic deals boost outlook

In December, HCL announced two major acquisitions: Teko Solutions (Rs 1,438 crore) and Jaspersoft (Rs 2,157 crore), aiming to strengthen its telecom and analytics offerings. These moves align with HCL’s focus on AI-led, IP-driven service expansion. Both deals are expected to close in the next six months.

HCL Technologies continues to push growth across verticals, with Q3 highlighting solid fundamentals despite regulatory costs. Its focus on innovation and strategic buys positions it well for long-term growth.