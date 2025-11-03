 Logistics Services Operator Emiza Announces Partnership With Raymond For Managing Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, & Ethnix Brand's Online Portfolio
Under the collaboration, Emiza would provide warehousing, packaging, and intelligent order fulfilment, it said, adding, for Raymond's D2C website orders, the company will enable smart routing from the fabric and fashion retailer's nearest store to optimise last-mile delivery timelines.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Third-party logistics services operator Emiza on Monday announced a partnership with Raymond for managing fulfilment of the company's entire online portfolio comprising brands like Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx, and Ethnix.

Through Emiza's nationwide network of over 24 fulfilment centres across more than 12 cities, the company will handle over 1.45 million annual shipments for Raymond's direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and marketplace e-commerce operations, Emiza said.

"At Emiza, we are committed to delivering precision, speed, and scalability through our tech-driven fulfilment network. This partnership reinforces our mission to empower iconic Indian brands with a robust digital supply chain infrastructure tailored for the new-age consumer," said Ajay Rao, Founder and CEO of Emiza.The partnership also aims to optimise inventory management, reduce average delivery timelines by 20 per cent, and boost order accuracy to over 99.7 per cent, Emiza said.

Additionally, the company will also provide customised packaging aligned with Raymond's premium brand identity for online orders and will manage marketplace claims to minimise losses across third-party platforms, it said."As consumer preferences shift towards seamless online experiences, it's imperative for us to strengthen our backend operations. Partnering with Emiza enables us to deliver premium customer experiences with greater efficiency, agility, and reliability.

This collaboration is an enabler in Raymond's digital-first journey, helping us scale sustainably across channels while reaffirming our brand promise of trust, quality and excellence," said Ravi Hudda, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Raymond.Founded in 2015 by Ajay Rao, the Mumbai-based, technology-driven logistics and fulfilment company caters to over 150 D2C and B2B brands across sectors through its pan-India fulfilment centres.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

