 NBCC Buys Land In Dubai For AED 15 Million To Develop Mixed-Use Project, Marks Overseas Realty Foray
NBCC (India) Ltd has acquired a 14,776.80 sq ft land parcel in Dubai for AED 15 million to develop a mixed-use project, marking its entry into overseas real estate through its wholly-owned subsidiary NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025
NBCC enters Dubai real estate market after acquiring prime land parcel for mixed-use development | File Photo

New Delhi, Dec 24: State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bought nearly 15,000 sq ft of land in Dubai for AED 15 million (Rs 37 crore) to develop a mixed-use project, as part of its plan to expand the real estate business overseas.

Acquisition Through Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said that it has taken a step in the international market by starting its overseas real estate operations in Dubai through NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Details Of The Land Purchase

"The NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC bought a prime land parcel of area 14,776.80 sq feet worth AED 15 million in Dubai Mainland for mixed-use development," the company said.

NBCC’s Core Business Profile

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

Indian Developers’ Growing Presence In Dubai

Realty firm Sobha Group has a big presence in the Dubai property market. Recently, Sunteck Realty has announced its foray in Dubai market. Indian nationals invest a lot in the Dubai real estate market.

