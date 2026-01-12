 Maruti Suzuki To Set Up Vehicle Service Centres At IOCL Fuel Stations Across India
Maruti Suzuki India has signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation to establish vehicle service centres at select IOCL fuel stations nationwide, expanding its after-sales network and making car servicing more accessible for customers.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki partners with Indian Oil to roll out vehicle service centres at IOCL fuel stations nationwide for easier customer access | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Jan 12: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest car manufacturer, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited to establish vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets nationwide.

The car manufacturer said customers will be able to obtain routine maintenance, minor repairs and major services at the facilities, making car care easier and more accessible for owners.

Leveraging IOCL’s nationwide network

The state-owned Maharatna company—Indian Oil’s network spans 41,000 fuel stations—and the new agreement can bring essential services closer to consumers by using locations frequently visited by customers, the release said.

The initiative will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s service network, which already spans over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India, the statement said.

“Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India’s most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers,” said Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world-class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings,” said Saumitra P. Srivastava, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Manufacturing expansion plans

Maruti Suzuki India’s board has approved a Rs 4,960-crore proposal to acquire land for expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Gujarat.

The land acquisition is for the expansion of production capacity at Khoraj Industrial Estate from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, and “the proposed capacity addition is up to 1 million units”, the company said in an exchange filing.

Record production in 2025

The car manufacturer had produced over 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025—its highest-ever output in a calendar year. This is the second consecutive year that Maruti Suzuki India has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

