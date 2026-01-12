 Maruti Suzuki Clears ₹4,960 Crore Land Purchase, Targets 1 Million-Unit Annual Capacity Boost At Gujarat Site
India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has received board approval to acquire land at Khoraj Industrial Estate for a major production capacity expansion, with plans to add up to 1 million units annually. The land deal, valued at ₹4,960 crore, marks a significant investment towards meeting growing domestic and export demand.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is revving up for its next growth phase. The company’s board has cleared the purchase of land from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation at Khoraj Industrial Estate, aiming to expand its manufacturing footprint by up to 1 million vehicles a year.

Maruti Suzuki currently operates at full capacity, producing around 2.4 million units annually across facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, and Hansalpur. With an installed capacity of 2.6 million units, the company is looking to scale up further to meet surging demand.

The board has sanctioned ₹4,960 crore towards acquiring and preparing the new site. While the total investment and phased timeline for the actual installation of production capacity are yet to be finalized, the company confirmed that funding will be a mix of internal accruals and external borrowings.

Maruti attributed the move to sustained growth in both domestic and export markets. A company spokesperson noted that full capacity utilization and market trends had prompted the expansion, positioning the automaker to serve evolving customer needs more efficiently.

The new facility at Khoraj is expected to complement the company's recent integration of Suzuki Motor Gujarat into its operations. While the exact rollout schedule remains under board review, the initiative reflects Maruti's strategic pivot to increase agility and production headroom amid intensifying competition and rising global exports.

