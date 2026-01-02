Maruti Suzuki To Soon Decide On Reversing Extra Price Cuts On Small Cars

File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will soon take a call on whether to revise upwards prices of its small cars, for which it reduced rates last year over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent, a senior company official said on Thursday. Last year in September, after GST 2.0 kicked in, the company had cut prices of entry-level model S Presso by up to Rs 1,29,600; Alto K10 by up to Rs 1,07,600; Celerio by Rs 94,100 and Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600, among others.

"In the small cars, our purpose of going for the strategic pricing was to increase the motorisation...," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told reporters in an interaction. He was responding to a query on whether the company is also considering a price hike like other carmakers, including rival Hyundai Motor India, which has announced its plans.

"Very soon, we are going to take a call...Are we going to revert back to our GST prices (on the reduced GST rates only) or are we going to continue with the strategic pricing (reduced prices over and above the GST rate cut benefit)?," he noted. Benerjee said the issue is about serving customers who have booked their vehicles and are yet to get deliveries.

"We have got pending booking of more than 1.5 months despite having a growth in the numbers in this month to the tune of 100 per cent, still in the mini segment vehicles," he added. He further said, "The customers who have done the booking with us, should we serve them with the prices which are valid till December 31? So we are contemplating on that." Stating that right, the company's plants are shut for annual maintenance, Banerjee said, "Very soon, we are going to take a call, but maybe we will be serving the customers who have booked with us until now for another 15-20 days.

That is the thought process that we are still contemplating, but very soon, we will be announcing that." In another development, Maruti Suzuki India said it exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest-ever in any calendar year at a growth of over 21 per cent as compared to CY 2024. "This achievement is set to put the company at the top as India's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year," the company said in a statement.

Terming the development as a "proud moment for the company", Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, "It reflects India's manufacturing strength and trust of customers worldwide." He further said, "At a time when global trade is passing through a turbulent phase, we regard this 21 per cent growth as a responsible contribution in supporting the nation's export momentum." In 2025, Maruti Suzuki said it exported 18 models to over 100 countries.

The year also marked the commencement of export of Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA from its Hansalpur facility, with over 13,000 units exported to 29 countries, predominantly in Europe.

