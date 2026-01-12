 Silver Soars 6 Per Cent To Record ₹2.65 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Hits Lifetime High Of ₹1.44 Lakh Per 10 Grams
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Soars 6 Per Cent To Record ₹2.65 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Hits Lifetime High Of ₹1.44 Lakh Per 10 Grams

Silver Soars 6 Per Cent To Record ₹2.65 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Hits Lifetime High Of ₹1.44 Lakh Per 10 Grams

Silver jumped 6 per cent to a record Rs 2.65 lakh per kg, while gold hit a lifetime high of Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams in India, tracking strong global markets amid geopolitical tensions and expectations of US rate cuts.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Silver and gold prices surge to record highs in domestic markets amid strong global cues and rising geopolitical tensions | Representation Image

New Delhi, Jan 12: Silver prices rallied sharply by Rs 15,000 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,65,000 per kg in the national capital on Monday, and gold advanced to a fresh record of Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams, mirroring strong gains in the global markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver soared by Rs 15,000, or 6 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

In addition, gold of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 2,900, or 2.05 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on Friday.

Global cues drive bullion surge

FPJ Shorts
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

In the international market, spot gold surged past the USD 4,600 per ounce level for the first time. The yellow metal gained USD 90.72, or 2 per cent, to touch a record USD 4,601.69 per ounce.

"Gold has responded positively and jumped to the USD 4,600 per ounce level, while silver has seen an even sharper surge to USD 84 per ounce, highlighting its higher beta in risk-sensitive environments," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Spot silver in international trade rose by USD 4.3, or nearly 6 per cent, to touch a record of USD 84.61 per ounce.

Silver has surged to fresh record highs, breaching USD 84 per ounce, driven by a mix of rising geopolitical tensions and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates further, Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

Geopolitical and policy concerns

Geopolitical concerns have also come back into sharp focus with escalating unrest in Iran and the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said he is considering military options against Iran following anti-government protests, asserting that Tehran had crossed a ‘red line’.

Adding to the uncertainty, investor sentiment was rattled by an intensifying feud between Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the US Attorney's Office reportedly opened a criminal investigation into Powell, reviving broader worries about the Federal Reserve's independence.

The probe weighed on the US dollar, lending further support to bullion prices, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key...
article-image

"This week's economic calendar is packed, with the spotlight on US inflation and consumer indicators. The December CPI report due on Tuesday will be important, as it may be the first inflation print unaffected by the government shutdown," Chainani said.

Garg said the broader outlook for precious metals remains positive amid rising volatility in global equity markets, persistent geopolitical tensions, and sustained demand for safe-haven assets.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silver Soars 6 Per Cent To Record ₹2.65 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Hits Lifetime High Of ₹1.44 Lakh Per...

Silver Soars 6 Per Cent To Record ₹2.65 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Hits Lifetime High Of ₹1.44 Lakh Per...

Maruti Suzuki To Set Up Vehicle Service Centres At IOCL Fuel Stations Across India

Maruti Suzuki To Set Up Vehicle Service Centres At IOCL Fuel Stations Across India

HCL Technologies Logs ₹4,082 Crore Q3 Profit As Revenue Climbs, Absorbs ₹956 Crore Labour Cost...

HCL Technologies Logs ₹4,082 Crore Q3 Profit As Revenue Climbs, Absorbs ₹956 Crore Labour Cost...

Apple’s iPhone Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025

Apple’s iPhone Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025

India’s EV Sales Touch 2.3 Million In 2025 As Market Share Rises To 8 Per Cent

India’s EV Sales Touch 2.3 Million In 2025 As Market Share Rises To 8 Per Cent