FIIs Keep Selling Indian Stocks In January, Know- What Is Pushing Foreign Investors Away This Time?

Foreign investors have sold over Rs 11,700 crore worth of Indian shares in January 2026 so far. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in the Indian stock market in early 2026. According to NSDL data, they have sold shares worth about Rs 11,789 crore in January so far. This selling has put pressure on major indices like the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

This trend is not new. It is a continuation of what happened in 2025, when FIIs pulled out a record Rs 1.66 lakh crore from Indian equities. Instead of returning with fresh money, foreign investors are still cautious at the start of 2026.

US tariff threats raise fresh worries

One of the biggest reasons for this selling is new tariff threats from the United States. The US has warned of higher duties on Indian goods due to India’s purchase of Russian oil. Some proposals even suggest very high penalties.

This has created uncertainty about India-US trade relations. Since no full trade deal has been finalised yet, investors are worried about how Indian exports may be affected.

Global tensions increase risk fear

Global political and security issues are also playing a role. Conflicts and tensions in places like the Middle East and Venezuela have made investors more nervous. When such risks rise, global investors usually move money to safer assets like the US dollar and bonds, and reduce exposure to markets like India.

Read Also FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

Weak rupee hurts investor returns

The strong US dollar and weak Indian rupee have also added pressure. When the rupee falls, foreign investors get lower returns when they convert their money back into dollars. This makes Indian stocks less attractive, even if share prices are stable.

Global interest rate uncertainty

Unclear signals from the US Federal Reserve on interest rates and inflation have made investors careful. Many FIIs are choosing to protect their capital rather than take risks in emerging markets.

What could bring FIIs back?

FIIs may return if India-US trade talks improve, the rupee becomes stable, global interest rate clarity increases, and company earnings remain strong.