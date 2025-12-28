 Key Data & Global Cues in Focus, IIP, Fed Minutes & FII Moves To Steer Markets This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKey Data & Global Cues in Focus, IIP, Fed Minutes & FII Moves To Steer Markets This Week

Key Data & Global Cues in Focus, IIP, Fed Minutes & FII Moves To Steer Markets This Week

Indian markets may remain range-bound this week as investors track IIP data, US Fed minutes, rupee movement, and FII flows. With weak global cues and tight liquidity, broader indices may trade cautiously, while stock-specific action is expected to continue amid limited domestic triggers.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets may remain range-bound this week as investors track IIP data, US Fed minutes, rupee movement, and FII flows. | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed last week on a cautious and weak footing as investors booked profits in the absence of fresh triggers. Mixed global signals and muted sentiment kept buyers on the sidelines. The Sensex fell 367 points to close at 85,041, while the Nifty slipped 100 points to end at 26,042.

Broader markets also remained under pressure. The Midcap index declined 0.18 per cent, and the Smallcap index dropped 0.34 per cent, reflecting cautious participation beyond frontline stocks.

Read Also
Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended December 19, 2025
article-image

Range-Bound Trade Likely

Market experts expect the near-term outlook to remain muted and range-bound. Tight liquidity conditions and uncertainty around global cues are likely to prevent any sharp moves.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: December 28, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-35 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 28, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-35 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?
120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?
Macro Data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves
Macro Data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves
Caught On Cam: 2 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Purses From Guests At Hyderabad Wedding Function
Caught On Cam: 2 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Purses From Guests At Hyderabad Wedding Function

Analysts believe the Nifty’s immediate support lies between 26,000 and 25,800. As long as the index holds above this zone, sentiment may stay stable. On the upside, resistance is seen near 26,200, followed by 26,500. A decisive break below 25,800 could trigger short-term selling pressure.

IIP Data in Spotlight

One of the key domestic triggers this week will be the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for November 2025, scheduled for release on December 29. Investors will track the numbers closely for signs of recovery or slowdown in manufacturing activity, which could influence market direction.

Read Also
VIP Industries Shares Jump 14%, 26% Stake Sold In Major Block Deal, Market Reacts Positively
article-image

Fed Minutes to Offer Global Cues

Globally, attention will be on the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting, due on December 31. In its last meeting, the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.

Market participants will look for clues on the future pace of rate cuts, inflation outlook, and economic growth trends in the US, all of which can impact global capital flows.

Read Also
Sensex Drops 367 Points To 85,041, Nifty Slides To 26,042 After Noon Sell-Off
article-image

Rupee and FII Moves Key

The Indian rupee, which weakened to 89.90 per dollar on Friday, will also remain in focus. Currency movement often influences foreign investor sentiment.

With no major domestic policy announcements lined up, experts believe foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, global signals, and stock-specific developments will guide market moves in the coming week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Macro Data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves

Macro Data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves

Key Data & Global Cues in Focus, IIP, Fed Minutes & FII Moves To Steer Markets This Week

Key Data & Global Cues in Focus, IIP, Fed Minutes & FII Moves To Steer Markets This Week

Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From...

Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From...

Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of...

Market Heavyweights Face Valuation Erosion In Holiday-Shortened Week, SBI Leads Losses As 7 of...

Income Tax Refund Delays Continue, Why Filing A Revised ITR Before December 31 Matters?

Income Tax Refund Delays Continue, Why Filing A Revised ITR Before December 31 Matters?