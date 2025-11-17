 'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India': Adani Port Official
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India': Adani Port Official

'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India': Adani Port Official

Vizhinjam port has the potential to become a world-class transshipment hub for the country, considering the advantages related to its proximity to international shipping routes connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East, the east-west shipping axis, which is within 10 nautical miles. The National rail network connecting the port to other parts of the country is at a distance of 12 km.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Thiruvananthapuram: With an aim to bring home the Indian cargo transhipment presently being undertaken at foreign ports, the Vizhinjam International Seaport is fast emerging as a world-class transhipment hub for the country, an Adani Vizinjham Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) official said.

Once the Vizhinjam Port reaches its full capacity, the transshipment business would generate substantial consumer surplus in terms of savings in ship and navigation costs, he said."The Vizhinjam Project is intended primarily to bring home the Indian cargo transshipment presently being undertaken at foreign ports of Singapore, Colombo, Salalah, and Dubai," an AVPPL spokesperson told PTI.

Read Also
Adani Ports Becomes India’s First Integrated Transport Utility To Embrace Taskforce On...
article-image

Vizhinjam port has the potential to become a world-class transshipment hub for the country considering advantages related to its proximity to international shipping routes connecting Europe, Persian Gulf, and the Far East, the east-west shipping axis, which is within 10 nautical miles.The port location is well connected with existing, rail and road network. National Highway 47 connecting Salem and Kanyakumari is 2 km from the project.

The National rail network connecting the port to other parts of the country is at distance of 12 km and the Trivandrum International Airport is 15 km from the port. 

FPJ Shorts
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'
Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'
Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized
Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To...

Senior Diplomats From The Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Will Commence Three-Day Visit To...

IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From...

IOC Boosts India’s Upstream Energy Journey With Commencement Of First Domestic Production From...

'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India':...

'Vizhinjam International Seaport Is Fast Emerging As A World-Class Transhipment Hub For India':...

Praxis Home Retail Posts Net Profit Of ₹81 Crore, Driven By Strategic Restructuring Measures &...

Praxis Home Retail Posts Net Profit Of ₹81 Crore, Driven By Strategic Restructuring Measures &...

Tata Motors PV Share Crashes 6%, Is JLR’s Deepening Crisis Dragging The Automaker Into Trouble?

Tata Motors PV Share Crashes 6%, Is JLR’s Deepening Crisis Dragging The Automaker Into Trouble?