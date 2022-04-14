IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi, raises PNG prices too: Check latest rates here

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg with immediate effect from Thursday.

For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

Also, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates remained steady for a week with no change in rates.

Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105-mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:12 AM IST