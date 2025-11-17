Pune: 5 Accident Black Spots Identified On Katraj Tunnel-Navale Bridge Stretch | Anand Chaini

The 6.8-km stretch from the Katraj New Tunnel to Navale Bridge continues to remain one of the most accident-prone corridors in the city, with five black spots identified by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Despite repeated accidents, only one speed gun has been installed by the NHAI on the entire stretch.

According to official data of NHAI from 2012 to 2023, from Katraj New Tunnel to Vadgaon Bridge, 147 accidents took place due to overspeeding, 142 accidents occurred due to vehicles going out of control, 185 were rear-end collisions, 61 cases involved vehicle skidding, 29 cases were due to drunken driving, 21 cases were due to the fault of the driver of the motor vehicle, 48 were head-on collisions and 22 involved overturning.

The officials said two vehicle-actuated speed displays and two gantries, which include six cameras each, have been installed. However, only one speed detection camera has been installed on the particular stretch. Additionally, a team from the RTO also exists on the road to monitor traffic control.

From the department, reflectors, road markings, crash barriers, and rumblers have also been installed at the required places. Additionally, the particular stretch has been made as per the DPR standard.

Meanwhile, commuters raise their voices against negligence.

Vinod Kapre, a regular commuter on the road, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the heavy-vehicle drivers are mostly outsiders. "They are not aware of the city crowd. They drive at the same velocity. In such cases, random brakes do not work and lead to accidents. The administration needs to install proper displays and more signboards. This could help reduce the number of accidents in the hotspot areas.”

Hari Om Deshmukh, another regular commuter, highlighted that the slope just before the petrol pump near Navale Bridge makes the vehicle gain more momentum. “NHAI needs to find out a substitute way or do something to reduce the slope,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kadam, Project Director of NHAI, Pune Division, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said many times the drivers of heavy vehicles make the vehicle neutral to save fuel. “Without gear, the heavy vehicle runs more smoothly. In sudden incidents, if the driver applies the brakes due to heavy pressure, the brake shoes become extremely hot, causing the brakes to fail and the vehicle to go out of control. Drivers also need to avoid making the vehicle neutral in the sloppy stretch.”

"However, meetings with seniors and ministers have been held. Soon, changes will be implemented, including speed limits, installation of extra speed guns and display boards, and possibly a substitute route for heavy vehicles to avoid the particular stretch," he added.