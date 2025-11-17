Major Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune

Representational Image | Sourced |

Pune: The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in Pune has announced what it describes as a major win for IT workers after a Data Tech Lab employee reportedly received his pending salary and full-and-final settlement following the forum’s intervention. The update was shared by FITE on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

According to the forum, FITE secretary Prashant Pandit held detailed discussions with the company’s owners regarding complaints of unpaid dues. Following the meeting, the firm allegedly agreed to release all outstanding payments owed to the affected employee.

FITE further stated that the company has committed to addressing documentation-related issues for 10 more employees within the next week. Additionally, the forum claimed that Data Tech Lab has promised to settle all remaining dues of other employees by March 2026.

FITE Chairman Pavanjit Mane said, “The forum continues to work with employers to resolve disputes through dialogue, but warned that it will escalate cases to labour authorities when discussions fail to yield results.”

FITE thanked employees and supporters for their continued trust, adding that it remains focused on securing justice for IT workers facing wage delays and other workplace issues.

About Data Tech Lab Solutions

Serious fraud allegations had surfaced against the Data Tech Lab Solutions, which is based in Bhugaon. Former employees claim they paid ₹1–2 lakh upfront for promised jobs and projects, but after a brief training period, were either not placed or paid. Bavdhan Police registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust against the company’s CEO, Amit Andre, last month. FITE has also gone to the Labour Commissioner's office regarding the issue.