 Major Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMajor Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune

Major Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune

According to the forum, FITE secretary Prashant Pandit held detailed discussions with the company’s owners regarding complaints of unpaid dues. Following the meeting, the firm allegedly agreed to release all outstanding payments owed to the affected employee

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Sourced |

Pune: The Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in Pune has announced what it describes as a major win for IT workers after a Data Tech Lab employee reportedly received his pending salary and full-and-final settlement following the forum’s intervention. The update was shared by FITE on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

According to the forum, FITE secretary Prashant Pandit held detailed discussions with the company’s owners regarding complaints of unpaid dues. Following the meeting, the firm allegedly agreed to release all outstanding payments owed to the affected employee.

FITE further stated that the company has committed to addressing documentation-related issues for 10 more employees within the next week. Additionally, the forum claimed that Data Tech Lab has promised to settle all remaining dues of other employees by March 2026.

Read Also
Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune,...
article-image

FITE Chairman Pavanjit Mane said, “The forum continues to work with employers to resolve disputes through dialogue, but warned that it will escalate cases to labour authorities when discussions fail to yield results.”

FPJ Shorts
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online
Saudi Bus Tragedy: Disturbing Video Of Vehicle Carrying Indian Umrah Pilgrims Burning After Collision With Diesel Tanker Surfaces Online
On Camera: Brave Russian Woman Fights Off Robbers In Argentina, Holds Attacker Until Police Arrive; WATCH
On Camera: Brave Russian Woman Fights Off Robbers In Argentina, Holds Attacker Until Police Arrive; WATCH
Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive Push Into Producing High-Value Components
Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive Push Into Producing High-Value Components

FITE thanked employees and supporters for their continued trust, adding that it remains focused on securing justice for IT workers facing wage delays and other workplace issues.

About Data Tech Lab Solutions

Serious fraud allegations had surfaced against the Data Tech Lab Solutions, which is based in Bhugaon. Former employees claim they paid ₹1–2 lakh upfront for promised jobs and projects, but after a brief training period, were either not placed or paid. Bavdhan Police registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust against the company’s CEO, Amit Andre, last month. FITE has also gone to the Labour Commissioner's office regarding the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Connecting Trust To Host 3-Day International Conference On Suicide Prevention From November...

Pune: Connecting Trust To Host 3-Day International Conference On Suicide Prevention From November...

Pune: NICMAR University Holds Grand 2nd Convocation; Ajit Gulabchand Stresses ‘Excellence In...

Pune: NICMAR University Holds Grand 2nd Convocation; Ajit Gulabchand Stresses ‘Excellence In...

Major Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune

Major Relief For IT Worker As FITE Helps Recover Dues From Data Tech Lab In Pune

Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow

Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow

Political Surprise In Pune As Thackeray-Shinde Factions Unite For Chakan Municipal Council Election:...

Political Surprise In Pune As Thackeray-Shinde Factions Unite For Chakan Municipal Council Election:...