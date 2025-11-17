Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls | Sourced

Pimple-Chinchwad: A residents’ meeting was held in Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar on Sunday to discuss key civic issues and prepare a comprehensive Residents’ Election Charter ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

The charter is made with the aim that it will consolidate residents' concerns related to roads, traffic, water supply, waste management, cleanliness, and public safety. It will be shared with aspiring candidates who will contest in the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, said Anil Gawde, a resident of Vishal Nagar.

Residents stated that the objective of this initiative is to ensure clarity on the priorities that must be addressed by the elected corporators after they assume office. Residents also discussed that issues beyond the scope of corporators will be raised to the respective MLA and MP, and they expect corporators to be the bridge.

During the meeting, participants also emphasised that ensuring the quality of civic works is the responsibility of corporators. They demanded that the public funds must be utilised efficiently and without any wastage.

Citizens this time also clarified that the platform is non-political and resident-centric. It will function throughout the year. “We are neither supporting nor opposing any political party,” the residents said. For now, the residents decided that they will participate in elections only by exercising their duty to vote. They stressed that all candidates must understand the expectations and challenges faced by the community.

A team from the Sangvi Police Station and the Women Marshal Squad also attended the meeting. They informed residents that a dedicated patrol jeep and women’s squad have been deployed for 24x7 patrolling in the area. Citizens were urged to contact the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Control Room and Sangvi Police Station immediately upon noticing any suspicious activity.

The meeting saw participation from residents of over 50 housing societies. The initiative received wide appreciation. Attendees expressed confidence that this collective effort would bring positive change to the locality.

Anil Gawde, Ganesh Bomble, Neha Goyal, Ashish Kulkarni, Vishal Madamwar, Vinod Vishwakarma, Umesh Pathak, Viral Panchasara-Shelat, Santosh Agarwal, and other socially aware and active citizens attended the meeting.