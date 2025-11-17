 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls

The charter is made with the aim that it will consolidate residents' concerns related to roads, traffic, water supply, waste management, cleanliness, and public safety. It will be shared with aspiring candidates who will contest in the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, said Anil Gawde, a resident of Vishal Nagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls | Sourced

Pimple-Chinchwad: A residents’ meeting was held in Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar on Sunday to discuss key civic issues and prepare a comprehensive Residents’ Election Charter ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

The charter is made with the aim that it will consolidate residents' concerns related to roads, traffic, water supply, waste management, cleanliness, and public safety. It will be shared with aspiring candidates who will contest in the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, said Anil Gawde, a resident of Vishal Nagar.

Residents stated that the objective of this initiative is to ensure clarity on the priorities that must be addressed by the elected corporators after they assume office. Residents also discussed that issues beyond the scope of corporators will be raised to the respective MLA and MP, and they expect corporators to be the bridge.

Read Also
Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Get 4 More Lanes; Project To Cost ₹14,260 Crore
article-image

During the meeting, participants also emphasised that ensuring the quality of civic works is the responsibility of corporators. They demanded that the public funds must be utilised efficiently and without any wastage.

FPJ Shorts
'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina To Death
'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina To Death
India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands
India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands
Mumbai CNG News: Mahanagar Gas Supply Restoration Expected Tomorrow By Noon; All Details Here
Mumbai CNG News: Mahanagar Gas Supply Restoration Expected Tomorrow By Noon; All Details Here
'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel
'Zero Accountability': Delhi Woman Slams Rapido For Offering Only ₹5,000 Compensation After Rider Fled Away With Her ₹21K Parcel

Citizens this time also clarified that the platform is non-political and resident-centric. It will function throughout the year. “We are neither supporting nor opposing any political party,” the residents said. For now, the residents decided that they will participate in elections only by exercising their duty to vote. They stressed that all candidates must understand the expectations and challenges faced by the community.

A team from the Sangvi Police Station and the Women Marshal Squad also attended the meeting. They informed residents that a dedicated patrol jeep and women’s squad have been deployed for 24x7 patrolling in the area. Citizens were urged to contact the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Control Room and Sangvi Police Station immediately upon noticing any suspicious activity.

Read Also
Realty Firm Gera Developments Will Invest ₹1,100 Crore To Develop New Housing Project In Pune,...
article-image

The meeting saw participation from residents of over 50 housing societies. The initiative received wide appreciation. Attendees expressed confidence that this collective effort would bring positive change to the locality.

Anil Gawde, Ganesh Bomble, Neha Goyal, Ashish Kulkarni, Vishal Madamwar, Vinod Vishwakarma, Umesh Pathak, Viral Panchasara-Shelat, Santosh Agarwal, and other socially aware and active citizens attended the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimple Nilakh–Vishal Nagar Residents Draft Election Charter Ahead Of PCMC Polls

Nashik: Sharp Drop To 8°C In Niphad Brings Surge In Cold-Related Ailments

Nashik: Sharp Drop To 8°C In Niphad Brings Surge In Cold-Related Ailments

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Cop Accused Of Misbehaviour & Bribe Demand By Retired PSI Near Nashik Phata...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Cop Accused Of Misbehaviour & Bribe Demand By Retired PSI Near Nashik Phata...

Nashik: WhatsApp Rumour Sparks Leopard Scare At Bhonsala Military School; Turns Out To Be Asian Palm...

Nashik: WhatsApp Rumour Sparks Leopard Scare At Bhonsala Military School; Turns Out To Be Asian Palm...

Nashik: 700 Volunteers Join Godavari Riverbank Cleanliness Drive Under Ganga-Godavari Campaign

Nashik: 700 Volunteers Join Godavari Riverbank Cleanliness Drive Under Ganga-Godavari Campaign