 Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area
Three youth, aged 18 to 20, suspected of mischief on a railway track in Pune's Manjari area, were killed after being struck by a train Sunday night. Five to six youths were reportedly walking and sitting on the tracks when the accident occurred around 9 pm. Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 3 People Killed After Train Runs Over Them Near Manjari Area | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: Three persons suspected to be engaged in mischief along a railway track in Pune were killed after being run over by a train, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Manjari area on the outskirts of Pune city on Sunday night.

"As per preliminary information, five to six youth, aged between 18 and 20, were walking along the track, while a couple of them were sitting on it. It is suspected that while they were engaged in some mischief, a train struck three of them around 9 pm on Sunday," an official from Hadapsar police station said.

The youth belonged to a nearby locality in Manjari, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death case and are probing the sequence of events," the official said.

