UP Man Molests Minor Girl In Broad Daylight In Moradabad; FIR Registerd - VIDEO

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a middle-aged man molesting a Class 8 girl student who was returning from school in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. The incident reportedly took place at 5:15 PM on November 8 in the Mughalpura area of the city.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Ibrahim, a resident of Nawabpura in the Nagphani area. According to reports, when the girl was on her way home, Ibrahim cornered her, trapping her between his bicycle and a wall, and touched her inappropriately.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When the girl raised an alarm and shouted for help, the accused sped away on his bicycle.

Upon reaching home, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents. The family immediately searched for the accused, but he had already fled. The victim’s father then submitted a written complaint to the police, who initially refused to register an FIR.

Determined to get justice, the family examined CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops. The footage clearly captured the accused’s actions and also showed the girl displaying remarkable courage by slapping him several times.

Only after the video went viral on social media and the matter reached senior officials did the police spring into action. A case has now been registered against the accused.

SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and teams have been formed to arrest Ibrahim, who remains at large.