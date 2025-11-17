 Mumbai: 27-Year-Old French Tourist Molested In Khar; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours
A 27-year-old French tourist was allegedly molested in Khar on November 8 by a man on a two-wheeler. She filed a complaint the next day, after which Khar police formed special teams. Using CCTV footage, technical analysis, and an informant tip, they arrested 25-year-old Sunil Vaghela from Dharavi and seized the vehicle used in the crime.

Megha Kuchik Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old French Tourist Molested In Khar; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 27-year-old French tourist was allegedly molested in Khar on November 8, prompting swift action from the Khar police, who arrested the accused within 24 hours.

The complainant, who was staying in Bandra West, was walking along a road in Khar West around 9 pm when an unknown man on a two-wheeler stopped near her and molested her. She filed a complaint on Saturday, after which the police registered a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Given that the victim is a foreign national, the police formed special teams to trace the accused. After examining CCTV footage, conducting technical analysis, and acting on information from an undercover informant, the police arrested Sunil Vaghela, 25, a resident of Dharavi. The two-wheeler used in the crime has also been seized.

