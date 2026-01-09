India Post Issues Special Stamp On Cyber Safety At Mumbai Conclave |

A special stamp cancellation on cyber safety was issued by India Post, symbolising the importance of nationwide awareness and collective responsibility towards safe and secure digital practices.

Cyber Conclave Highlights Awareness

The stamp was released at a cyber conclave at the Y B Chavan Auditorium, organised on Friday to deliberate on cyber awareness, digital safety, and emerging cyber threats. The conclave, organised by Wht Now’s founder Neeti Goel and co-founder Akshat Khetan, brought together senior policymakers, law enforcement leaders, legal experts, and youth representatives. The conclave witnessed participation from 22 colleges and a turnout of over 700 students, underlining the growing importance of cyber education and responsible digital citizenship among India’s youth, the organisers stated.

Wht Now Promotes Cyber Education

Wht Now is a national awareness movement dedicated to combating cybercrime, cyber harassment, sextortion, and all forms of online abuse. It works with Maharashtra Cyber to jointly strengthen preventive education, digital safety literacy, and public awareness initiatives across the state.

Leaders Stress Cyber Literacy

Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, while addressing the audience, emphasised the need for cyber literacy to safeguard democratic institutions and empower citizens in the digital age. Also present was Gaurav Gautam, Minister for Youth and Employment, Government of Haryana, who highlighted how cybersecurity skills are fast becoming essential for youth employment, entrepreneurship, and national growth.

ADGP Discusses Cyber Threats

Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Maharashtra, delivered a talk that offered critical insights into the evolving nature of cybercrime, digital frauds, and online threats, stressing the importance of awareness, vigilance, and cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

Legal Expert Advocates Responsibility

Political leader and legal expert Shaina NC addressed the gathering on the intersection of law, technology, and cybercrime, emphasising the need for stronger legal literacy and responsible digital behaviour among students.

Interactive Sessions Conclude Conclave

The conclave concluded with interactive discussions and student engagement sessions, reinforcing Wht Now’s commitment to building a cyber-aware, informed, and resilient youth ecosystem across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/