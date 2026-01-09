 Gaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road | VIDEO

Gaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road | VIDEO

A cement-laden truck lost control at Gaimukh Ghat on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on Friday morning, crashing into 11 oncoming vehicles and severely injuring four people. The crash caused a large oil spill, leading to massive traffic jams. Police and cranes reached the site to clear the wreckage, but congestion continued during office hours, affecting commuters.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road |

A major road accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday morning left four people severely injured and 11 vehicles badly damaged after a cement loaded truck lost control at Gaimukh Ghat and crashed into oncoming traffic, officials said. According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the crash resulted in a large oil spill, triggering a massive traffic jam on the busy arterial stretch.

Truck Loses Control
A container truck, loaded with 35 to 40 tons of cement, was descending the Gaimukh Ghat towards Thane city when the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle jumped the median and crashed into 11 vehicles travelling in the opposite direction towards Borivali, he said. All cars involved were badly damaged, with some cars completely wrecked.

Traffic Severely Disrupted
There were long queues of vehicles on the routes from Thane to Borivali and Gujarat. Since the accident happened during office hours, employees and passengers were hassled.

Read Also
PM Modi To Soon Launch Nationwide Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims
article-image

Authorities Working on Clearance
Police and cranes reached the spot to remove damaged vehicles. However, it may take some more time for the road to clear said officials.

FPJ Shorts
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In...

Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In...

India Post Issues Special Stamp On Cyber Safety At Mumbai Conclave

India Post Issues Special Stamp On Cyber Safety At Mumbai Conclave

Gaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On...

Gaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On...

Vasai-Virar Polls 2026: Candidates Raise Serious Allegations Over Bold BJP, Shiv Sena Symbols On...

Vasai-Virar Polls 2026: Candidates Raise Serious Allegations Over Bold BJP, Shiv Sena Symbols On...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 'What Criminal Behaviour Is This?', Aaditya Thackeray Gets Angry At TV...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 'What Criminal Behaviour Is This?', Aaditya Thackeray Gets Angry At TV...