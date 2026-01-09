Gaimukh Accident Update: 4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road | VIDEO

4 Seriously Injured, 11 Vehicles Damaged, Major Traffic Disruption On Godhbunder Road |

A major road accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday morning left four people severely injured and 11 vehicles badly damaged after a cement loaded truck lost control at Gaimukh Ghat and crashed into oncoming traffic, officials said. According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the crash resulted in a large oil spill, triggering a massive traffic jam on the busy arterial stretch.

Truck Loses Control

A container truck, loaded with 35 to 40 tons of cement, was descending the Gaimukh Ghat towards Thane city when the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle jumped the median and crashed into 11 vehicles travelling in the opposite direction towards Borivali, he said. All cars involved were badly damaged, with some cars completely wrecked.

Traffic Severely Disrupted

There were long queues of vehicles on the routes from Thane to Borivali and Gujarat. Since the accident happened during office hours, employees and passengers were hassled.

Authorities Working on Clearance

Police and cranes reached the spot to remove damaged vehicles. However, it may take some more time for the road to clear said officials.

