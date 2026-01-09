PM Modi To Soon Launch Nationwide Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims

File Image |

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch the cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims across India. On March 14, 2024, the ministry launched a pilot programme in Chandigarh to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims, which was later expanded to six states.

"The prime minister will formally launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims soon," Gadkari said at a press conference after chairing an annual meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories here. The meeting focused on critical issues such as road safety, passenger and public convenience, ease of doing business, and automobile regulations.

The cashless treatment scheme is aimed at reducing the number of deaths arising from road accidents every year due to a delay in timely medical intervention. Under the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, the victims are entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim per accident for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident. The scheme is applicable to all road accidents caused by the use of a motor vehicle on any category of road.

"Any person being a victim of a road accident, arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme," the notification had said. Since the scheme's pilot launch in March 2024, nearly 20 per cent of cashless treatment requests raised by accident victims have been rejected.

"Out of the total number of 6,833 treatment requests raised, 5,480 victims have been found eligible. The remaining cases have been rejected by the police," Gadkari had told Lok Sabha in a written response to a question. Gadkari said that the total fund disbursed under the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund was Rs 73,88,848.

