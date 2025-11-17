 Mumbai Shocker: Infant's Body Found Washed Ashore At Mahim's Hinduja Chowpatty; Police Suspect Foul Play
Mumbai Shocker: Infant's Body Found Washed Ashore At Mahim's Hinduja Chowpatty; Police Suspect Foul Play

A five to seven-day-old female infant’s body was found washed ashore near Hinduja Chowpatty in Mahim on Friday morning. Mahim Police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing the infant and dumping her in the sea. Locals alerted police, who rushed her to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead. Injuries on her body suggest foul play.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: Infant's Body Found Washed Ashore At Mahim's Hinduja Chowpatty; Police Suspect Foul Play | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The body of a five to seven-day-old female infant was found washed ashore near Hinduja Chowpatty in Mahim on Friday morning. The Mahim Police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing the infant and disposing of her body in the sea.

According to the FIR, constable Meera Kaste, on routine duty, was informed at around 715am by the RTPC operator of Mahim Peter Mobile about an unconscious infant at Hinduja Chowpatty.

