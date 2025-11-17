Mumbai Shocker: Infant's Body Found Washed Ashore At Mahim's Hinduja Chowpatty; Police Suspect Foul Play | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The body of a five to seven-day-old female infant was found washed ashore near Hinduja Chowpatty in Mahim on Friday morning. The Mahim Police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing the infant and disposing of her body in the sea.

According to the FIR, constable Meera Kaste, on routine duty, was informed at around 715am by the RTPC operator of Mahim Peter Mobile about an unconscious infant at Hinduja Chowpatty.

A police team arrived at the spot behind Shirish Apartment, near a garden opposite Hinduja Hospital, where locals Nitin Raju Kharva, 25, and Siddhant Karan Singh, 45, were present. The infant was rushed to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Injuries on her body suggested possible foul play.

