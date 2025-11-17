 Mumbai: Mixer Truck Driver Booked For Running Over Street Dog In Kandivali
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mixer Truck Driver Booked For Running Over Street Dog In Kandivali | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A mixer truck driver, Kamlesh Yadav, has been booked by the Kandivali police for allegedly running over and killing a street dog in Kandivali West on November 14. The case was filed under Section 237 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

About The Incident

The incident took place between 2.45 pm and 3 pm at Tulaskarwadi, where a building redevelopment project has led to frequent movement of heavy vehicles, including mixer trucks. The area is also home to several street dogs, which are regularly fed by a resident of Dheeraj Society.

Ashwin Shirke, a 29-year-old local and employee at Astha Hospital, witnessed the incident. While near the redevelopment site, Shirke heard a dog’s screams and rushed to find a brown street dog crushed under the left rear wheel of a mixer truck. Despite attempts by Shirke and his friend Santosh to save the animal by pouring water into its mouth, the dog died from its injuries.

Local residents gathered at the scene. Following the incident, Shirke lodged a complaint against Yadav, a Kandivali West resident, prompting the police to register a case on the same day.

