Maharashtra: 43-Year-Old Beed Resident Loses ₹97,500 After Downloading Fake Wedding Invitation APK | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man from Beed fell victim to a cyber fraud where scammers sent an APK file disguised as an e-wedding invitation, hacking his phone and siphoning Rs 97,500 from his bank account.

On September 23, the victim received a Wedding Invitation Card.apk file on WhatsApp from a known contact. Assuming it was genuine, he clicked it, only to realise his phone was hacked. OTPs followed, and 12 transactions drained his account. He reported the incident on the cybercrime portal, leading to a case under section 318 (cheating) of BNS and 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act.

An officer warned, “Scammers send fake wedding invitations through WhatsApp with links to download a fake APK file. Installing it can steal personal information, data and could also lead to privacy or financial losses.”

