 Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPowai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Two labourers, Phulchand Saw and Akshay Mandal, died after inhaling suspected toxic fumes while cleaning an underground safety tank in a Powai residential society. Based on a BMC engineer’s complaint alleging safety lapses and violation of norms, Powai police filed an FIR on November 14 under the Manual Scavenging Prohibition Act.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered a case against one of the two labourers who died of suspected toxic gas inhalation while cleaning a safety tank in a residential society on Wednesday. The FIR names deceased labourer Phulchand Kumar Saw, 27, after an engineer from the BMC’s S-Ward complained.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Saw, along with Akshay Mandal and Sudam Mandal, 23, had gone to clean the underground safety tank at the Grand Doe building in Hiranandani, Powai, around 11 am. The contract for the cleaning work had been awarded to Ultra Tech Pvt Ltd, while the execution was being carried out by SK Tech Solution, a firm registered in Saw’s name.

Read Also
Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges...
article-image

During the operation, Saw and Akshay Mandal reportedly began to suffocate due to toxic fumes inside the tank. Both were rushed to Hiranandani Hospital, where they were declared dead during treatment. In his complaint, BMC engineer Amol Thorat, 39, from the Building and Factory Department, stated that while Saw had provided reflector jackets, gumboots, and helmets to his colleagues, he allegedly lowered Akshay and Sudam into the tank without adequate safety equipment, endangering their lives and violating safety norms.

FPJ Shorts
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Anupamaa Written Update, November 17: Anupama Takes Ishani & Pari To Mumbai As Mita Brings Police To Shah House
Anupamaa Written Update, November 17: Anupama Takes Ishani & Pari To Mumbai As Mita Brings Police To Shah House
Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges Inaction By Cops
Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges Inaction By Cops
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Fee Structure & Other Details Here

Thorat said this negligence led to the deaths of Saw and Akshay Mandal. Fire brigade personnel had been called to the site and rescued the trapped workers before they were shifted to the hospital. An accidental death report was initially registered by Powai police. However, following the BMC’s complaint, a case was registered on November 14 under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges...

Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges...

Maharashtra Politics: Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone Amid Cadre Backlash Fears

Maharashtra Politics: Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone Amid Cadre Backlash Fears

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old French Tourist Molested In Khar; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Mumbai: 27-Year-Old French Tourist Molested In Khar; Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Powai Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reaches Pune To Record Statement Of Rohit Arya's Wife

Powai Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reaches Pune To Record Statement Of Rohit Arya's Wife