Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered a case against one of the two labourers who died of suspected toxic gas inhalation while cleaning a safety tank in a residential society on Wednesday. The FIR names deceased labourer Phulchand Kumar Saw, 27, after an engineer from the BMC’s S-Ward complained.

About The Case

According to the FIR, Saw, along with Akshay Mandal and Sudam Mandal, 23, had gone to clean the underground safety tank at the Grand Doe building in Hiranandani, Powai, around 11 am. The contract for the cleaning work had been awarded to Ultra Tech Pvt Ltd, while the execution was being carried out by SK Tech Solution, a firm registered in Saw’s name.

During the operation, Saw and Akshay Mandal reportedly began to suffocate due to toxic fumes inside the tank. Both were rushed to Hiranandani Hospital, where they were declared dead during treatment. In his complaint, BMC engineer Amol Thorat, 39, from the Building and Factory Department, stated that while Saw had provided reflector jackets, gumboots, and helmets to his colleagues, he allegedly lowered Akshay and Sudam into the tank without adequate safety equipment, endangering their lives and violating safety norms.

Thorat said this negligence led to the deaths of Saw and Akshay Mandal. Fire brigade personnel had been called to the site and rescued the trapped workers before they were shifted to the hospital. An accidental death report was initially registered by Powai police. However, following the BMC’s complaint, a case was registered on November 14 under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/