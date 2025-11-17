Mumbai Dentist Injured By Hammer Fallen From 11th Floor At Khar Construction Site; Family Alleges Inaction By Cops

Mumbai: A 43-year-old dentist from Santacruz East, identified as Dr. Aksha Tholiya, was seriously injured earlier this month after the iron head of a hammer allegedly fell from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Khar West.

The incident reportedly took place on November 9 on 15th Road while she was visiting a nearby Jain temple with friends. The falling object reportedly grazed her head, causing deep external wounds and leaving her bleeding and momentarily unconscious. Despite filing a complaint, the family has alleged that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far by Khar police.

Recent Death At Jogeshwari Construction Site

The incident occurred just weeks after a similar tragedy in Jogeshwari, where 22-year-old Sanskriti Kotian died when a portion of a cement slab from an under-construction building fell on her as she was heading to work. Residents and safety activists have expressed concern over rising cases of construction-related injuries in densely populated areas, particularly those where buildings stand close to footpaths, places of worship and public movement zones.

Details On The Horror

Recalling the traumatic event, Dr. Tholiya told Mid-day that the accident happened on November 9 when she stepped out of the Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Mandir after offering prayers. She collapsed instantly after the hammer head struck her scalp.

She was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where she underwent scans and medical tests to rule out internal injuries. Although the tests showed no neurological damage, she received multiple stitches and continues to experience severe pain, including jaw discomfort that has affected her speech. The injury has prevented her from attending to patients at her clinic.

Demanding accountability, she stated that strict action must be taken against the builder and site management for negligence and lack of safety measures. Her father, Ashok Tholiya, echoed the demand, calling the incident a clear lapse in construction safety norms.

Tholiya's Family Alleges Inaction By Cops

He further claimed to have approached Khar police several times for an FIR but received no action in return. According to him, he has preserved the hammer head as physical evidence and added that CCTV footage from the area captured the moment it fell on his daughter, as reported by Mid-day.

Tholiya’s family says they now fear recurring negligence at active construction areas and are seeking legal and administrative intervention to prevent similar incidents. Mumbai police have not issued an official statement into the matter yet.

