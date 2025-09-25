Pune News: Patient Jumps From 11th Floor Of Sassoon General Hospital, Dies | Anand Chaini

A 25-year-old patient admitted to Pune's Sassoon General Hospital ended his life on Thursday, around 5:30 am, by jumping from the 11th floor of the building. The deceased has been identified as Vijay. However, the police have not identified his native place.

According to initial information, Vijay had been admitted to Sassoon Hospital on September 5 by the Railway Police after he attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train. He was injured in the attempt and shifted to the hospital for treatment under the psychiatric department.

However, while undergoing treatment, he once again took the extreme step and leapt from the ventilation window of the 11th floor.

The incident raises serious questions about hospital security and patient care. The incident has caused panic in the hospital premises. Authorities are now trying to ascertain the exact reasons behind his suicide.

Rangrao Pawar, police inspector of Bund Garden police station, who is investigating the matter, told The Free Press Journal that Vijay was admitted to the hospital by the RPF staff after he met with an accident on September 5. According to the hospital staff, he was nervous and was receiving psychological treatment.

At the time of the incident, other patients and staff were present in the room. The exact cause behind the suicide is not clear yet. Moreover, no relatives of Vijay have come forward, and his native place has not been identified.

The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.