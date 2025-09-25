 VIDEO: Oil Tanker Catches Fire At Jambhulwadi On Pune-Kolhapur Highway
FPJ Web Desk Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
VIDEO: Oil Tanker Catches Fire At Jambhulwadi On Pune-Kolhapur Highway

An oil tanker caught fire at Jambhulwadi on the Pune–Kolhapur Highway, officials said on Thursday.

The officials stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday. "After the incident, the police, fire brigade, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and ambulance were immediately called to the scene. The fire brigade extinguished the fire, and the vehicle was moved to a safe place with the help of a crane," they added.

However, traffic was affected due to the incident. Once the fire was extinguished, traffic was normalised with the help of the police administration.

Yasin Mulla, Prashant Gawde, Sonal Gavit, Supriya Sarvade, and Sandeep Kolte were some of the officers who assisted at the scene.

Recently, a massive fire broke out in a shed opposite Mahalaxmi Lawns on Kharadi Road in Pune.

According to the information received, the shed stored parts for four-wheelers, machinery, plastic, paper and cardboard, which were destroyed in the blaze.

A fire brigade official said, "Three fire engines rushed to the spot after we received information. The firefighters managed to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported."

