 Pune: 18,694 Homes Install Surya Ghar Solar Projects, Generate 90.62 MW & Save Electricity Bills
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Surya Ghar Scheme to free residential electricity consumers from their monthly electricity bills and make them self-sufficient in terms of energy

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Pune: 18,694 Homes Install Surya Ghar Solar Projects, Generate 90.62 MW & Save Electricity Bills

Pune: Instead of letting the sun heat up their rooftops and increase AC electricity bills, 18,694 residents of Pune have opted to install solar projects through the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Scheme to reduce their electricity bills to zero. Under this scheme, they have received a subsidy of ₹151 crore, and these projects are generating 90.62 megawatts of electricity, officials said on Wednesday. These families no longer have to worry about future electricity bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Surya Ghar Scheme to free residential electricity consumers from their monthly electricity bills and make them self-sufficient in terms of energy. Across the country, the scheme has developed a capacity of 5889 megawatts.

In Maharashtra alone, 2,91,811 homes have installed projects, reaching a capacity of 1100 megawatts. The number of beneficiaries is growing daily in the Pune circle as well. So far, 31,649 residential consumers have registered for the Surya Ghar Scheme, and projects have been commissioned on 18,694 homes, generating 90.62 megawatts of electricity. The work on 7,397 projects is in its final stages and is expected to be operational soon.

In the Maharashra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) Pune circle, 7,312 projects are operational in the Ganeshkhind division, 5,146 in the Pune Rural division, and 6,236 in the Rasta Peth division. Their installed capacities are 38.21, 21.07, and 31.34 megawatts, respectively. In terms of subsidy distribution, 6,356 beneficiaries in Ganeshkhind received ₹62.4 crore, 4,480 beneficiaries in Pune Rural received ₹36.4 crore, and 5,350 beneficiaries in the Rasta Peth division received ₹52.58 crore, for a total of ₹151 crore received by beneficiaries in the Pune circle.

Sunil Kakade, the Chief Engineer of MSEDCL, Pune Circle, stated, "Pune residents understand the importance of the Surya Ghar Scheme. They should register as soon as possible and join this scheme. MSEDCL has made the entire process online, and the subsidy is received promptly. Additionally, the required electricity meters are also being provided free of charge by MSEDCL."

Key features of the scheme

- Subsidy Structure: A 3-kilowatt Surya Ghar project is sufficient for consumers with a monthly electricity usage of around 300 units. This generates about 300 to 360 units of electricity per month. The Central Government provides a subsidy of ₹30,000 per kilowatt for the first two kilowatts and a total of ₹78,000 for a 3-kilowatt project. Housing societies can receive a subsidy of ₹18,000 per kilowatt for capacities up to 500 kilowatts.

- Affordable Loans: For those who wish to install a project but face financial constraints, the Central Government has developed the 'Jansamarth' portal. After registering for the Surya Ghar project on MSEDCL's portal, https://www.mahadiscom.in/ismart/, a loan can be requested on the Jansamarth portal, https://www.jansamarth.in/register. Reputable national banks provide 90% of the loan amount through this portal. The interest rate is even lower than a home loan.

