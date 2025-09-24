Pune: PMC Plans Bird Park At Katraj Zoo, Aims For Infrastructure Upgrades | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to start a bird park in Katraj’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and improve the facilities for visitors. The civic chief visited the zoo to check the status of the development projects in the zoo.

“More animals can be accommodated on the premises as the number of animals is low, while the zoo’s area is huge. The visitors’ facilities can also be increased to ensure that parking and other services are provided in a better manner,” said Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The park has two sanctioned posts for curators, but they have been vacant for around ten years.

Responding to the recruitment, Ram said, “The Zoo facility lacks enough manpower and steps would be taken to fill up the pending posts. The number of veterinary doctors should be increased. Even experts for checking food contamination as well as food quality are required.”

Between July 7 and 12, 16 spotted deer died at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, so a curator is important to look after zoo keepers, garden supervisors, animal keepers, garden staff and other staff

Following the testing of blood samples of the dead deer, it was found that one of the samples had the genome of malignant catarrhal fever (MCF). And had caused concern as it was claimed to be the first in India involving wildlife.

Moreover, the issue of the deer deaths was raised in the assembly by MLA Hemant Rasane from Kasba Peth constituency, and he ordered an inquiry into the matter.

While Ram said, “Instructions have been given to check the sources of contamination, including water and food. Corrective measures, such as the purification of the water in lakes and ponds that have crocodiles, are needed.”