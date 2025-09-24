Pune Viral Video: RMC Truck Overturns On A Construction Site In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet; No Deaths | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Ready Mix Cement (RMC) truck overturned dangerously in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet area on Tuesday. Fortunately, the driver and other construction site workers were saved, and there were no casualties. A video of this incident was caught and is currently going viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to available details, construction work is going on in Ravet Gaon, where the RMC truck was being moved. While moving, the driver couldn’t analyse the space available for his truck to pass through. In a narrow way, he tried to take the truck through, but it lost balance and overturned. The overturned truck fell on the ongoing construction of the building.

The site on which it fell had iron rods and other sharp objects which could have proved fatal. However, the driver remained inside the truck and, once stable, using brilliant presence of mind, was able to get out of it.

The truck was picked up using a crane and removed from the site. Some damage was reported to the truck, while the driver was injured but nothing serious. The short video is currently going viral on social media.