Pune: TCS Begins Onboarding 600+ IT Professionals After Months Of Delay Following NITES Intervention

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Pune: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has finally started issuing onboarding emails after months of uncertainty and distress for over 600 professionals. This has happened following continuous follow-ups by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), based in Pune. NITES's efforts had caused an intervention by the Union Labour Ministry earlier this month.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said on Saturday, "The development comes after increasing concern over employees' rights. Nearly 600 employees laterally hired by TCS had resigned from previous jobs or relocated in anticipation of joining TCS. But due to no official onboarding, many of them faced financial strain and emotional distress during the prolonged wait."

Allegations Against TCS Of Delay In Onboarding 600 Employees

According to available details, the delay had left approximately over 600 employees in a state of uncertainty across the country. This was highlighted in multiple media reports. Some of the distressed employees reached out to NITES. After that, NITES raised questions about corporate accountability and employee rights. NITES engaged actively with authorities and TCS management. They advocated for swift resolution. NITES demanded that the affected individuals receive the commitments they had been promised.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Harpreet Singh Saluja welcomed the development. He said, "This is a significant victory for employees and for NITES after a continued fight to protect employee rights. The resolution shows us the power of collective employee action through the appropriate forums. The development has shown that justice is achievable even against large corporations."

Saluja further stated that NITES will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure all affected professionals receive relief. He also said NITES will work to prevent such delays and breaches of trust from repeating in the future.

The FPJ's Previous Coverage

The Free Press Journal had reported the issue in its report on September 7, highlighting that the prolonged wait for employees caused them financial and emotional hardship. The report had highlighted gaps in communication and accountability within large organisations like TCS.

A TCS official had replied to The FPJ about the report, saying, "We can confirm that TCS is committed to honour all offers we have made. Whether it is to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand. In some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon.”