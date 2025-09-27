Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested | Representational Image

The Viman Nagar Police have arrested three women from the same family for illegally selling ganja (cannabis) in Khulewadi, Chandan Nagar, Pune, officials said on Saturday. The arrest was made on September 25 when the accused were caught red-handed while selling illegal narcotics in the area.

The arrested have been identified as Sonabai Ankush Pawar (50), Suvarna Ashok Pawar (25) and Shalan Kantilal Jadhav (45), all residents of Laxmimata Mandir area, Khulewadi.

According to the police, on September 25, while patrolling in the jurisdiction, the police received a tip-off from a confidential informant that some women were involved in the ganja trade in Khulewadi. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap and apprehended the accused women while they were selling ganja. From them, police seized 1,560 grams of ganja worth ₹30,000.

Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, told The Free Press Journal that the accused have been arrested and the matter is under investigation. Other persons involved in the illegal trade will be arrested soon.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B).