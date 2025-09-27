 Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

The arrested have been identified as Sonabai Ankush Pawar (50), Suvarna Ashok Pawar (25) and Shalan Kantilal Jadhav (45), all residents of Laxmimata Mandir area, Khulewadi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested | Representational Image

The Viman Nagar Police have arrested three women from the same family for illegally selling ganja (cannabis) in Khulewadi, Chandan Nagar, Pune, officials said on Saturday. The arrest was made on September 25 when the accused were caught red-handed while selling illegal narcotics in the area.

The arrested have been identified as Sonabai Ankush Pawar (50), Suvarna Ashok Pawar (25) and Shalan Kantilal Jadhav (45), all residents of Laxmimata Mandir area, Khulewadi.

Read Also
Pune: Look Out Circular Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal After Fresh Road Rage Shooting Case
article-image

According to the police, on September 25, while patrolling in the jurisdiction, the police received a tip-off from a confidential informant that some women were involved in the ganja trade in Khulewadi. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap and apprehended the accused women while they were selling ganja. From them, police seized 1,560 grams of ganja worth ₹30,000.

Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, told The Free Press Journal that the accused have been arrested and the matter is under investigation. Other persons involved in the illegal trade will be arrested soon.

FPJ Shorts
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
Read Also
Pune Rains: Ghat Areas Given Orange Alert; Showers To Continue Next Week
article-image

A case has been registered under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune: TCS Begins Onboarding 600+ IT Professionals After Months Of Delay Following NITES Intervention

Pune: TCS Begins Onboarding 600+ IT Professionals After Months Of Delay Following NITES Intervention

Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

Pune Crime: History-Sheeter Atharva Sanas Nabbed With 2 Country-Made Pistols By Khadak Police

Pune Crime: History-Sheeter Atharva Sanas Nabbed With 2 Country-Made Pistols By Khadak Police