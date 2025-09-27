 Pune Rains: Ghat Areas Given Orange Alert; Showers To Continue Next Week
IMD officials said that Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts, along with the rest of western Maharashtra, will receive torrential rains in the coming hours on Saturday morning. Several areas in Pune have reported waterlogging throughout the week

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
| Anand Chaini

Pune: Rains have hit Pune areas since last week continuously. Its presence has lingered since the start of Navratri, dampening the Dandiya celebrations. With that, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an orange alert in the Ghat areas of Pune, that is, the mountainous and hilly areas across the district, particularly in Maval, Bhor, and Mulshi talukas.

IMD officials said that Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts, along with the rest of western Maharashtra, will receive torrential rains in the coming hours on Saturday morning. Several areas in Pune have reported waterlogging throughout the week. The traffic congestion problem has worsened. However, due to offices being closed on weekends, residents expressed that on Saturday and Sunday, despite the rains, traffic congestion will be low.

article-image

The Pune District Administration has asked residents to stay at home and avoid leaving unless absolutely necessary. IMD maintains these rains are normal and not part of the withdrawal rains, meaning the monsoon is not finished yet. For now, experts have predicted rains will continue next week. Residents are asked to take note of this and plan their schedules accordingly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Marathwada has been hit with heavy rains across the past weeks too, resulting in flooding in many districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv. Even Solapur district in western Maharashtra has reported flooding. The Maharashtra Government is working on a war footing to save people and has assured aid for crop damage.

