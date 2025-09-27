 Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Says Huge Difference Between Old & New Self; Maturity Comes With Age
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday quipped there was a "huge difference" between his old and new self and that he had matured with age.

"Do you know, there is a huge difference between the old Ajit Pawar and the current Ajit Pawar. As age increases, one has to change. With age, maturity also comes. Earlier, if we committed a mistake, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) used to be there to cover the mistakes. Now, we have to cover them ourselves," the 66-year-old leader said in a lighter vein while addressing an NCP event here.

The Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the then Eknath Shinde government. While Ajit Pawar's faction got the party name and 'clock' symbol, the one headed by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

Talking about upcoming civic polls, the deputy CM said those with merit will be given tickets.

New faces will also be given an opportunity, he added.

Pawar also said his remarks on relief money recently were misinterpreted.

"It has been my endeavour to help farmers who have faced crisis due to heavy rains. I will continue to support the farmers. No need to create a misunderstanding," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar admitted that the immediate help of Rs 5000 and 10 kg of grains announced for flood-affected persons was not sufficient.

"The government will increase aid. The state government is providing all possible help to the flood-affected people. We have also sought help from the Centre," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

