 Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din
Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

As this is a fully unreserved special train, tickets can be purchased through the UTS mobile app or at UTS counters at railway stations

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

To accommodate the extra rush of passengers travelling to Nagpur for the Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations, the Pune Division of Central Railway will operate a fully unreserved special train service between Pune and Nagpur.

The details of this unreserved special are as follows:

Pune - Nagpur - Pune Unreserved Special (01215 / 01216)

Train No. 01215 Unreserved Special will depart from Pune at 2:50 pm on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, and will arrive at Nagpur at 7:30 am the next day.

Train No. 01216 Unreserved Special will depart from Nagpur at 11 pm on Thursday, October 2, 2025, and will arrive at Pune at 4:20 pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, and Ajni.

Composition: The train will be fully unreserved and will consist of 18 coaches, including sixteen General Second Class coaches and two Luggage-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Booking Information:

As this is a fully unreserved special train, tickets can be purchased through the UTS mobile app or at UTS counters at railway stations.

Passengers are requested to take note of the train service.

